Magnolia ISD drops hair length dress code after legal battle

The Texas district came under fire after suspending several students because of the length of their hair. A federal court later ruled it violated the Constitution.

MAGNOLIA, Texas — Bowing to pressure, the Magnolia Independent School District voted Monday night to reverse its dress code that required boys to wear short hair.

The district in Montgomery County came under fire at the beginning of the school year when it suspended several students because of the length of their hair.

Editor's note: The video in this story originally aired on Oct. 21 after the lawsuit was filed

The policy was challenged in court by the ACLU of Texas and Women's Rights Project.

A federal court later ruled the policy violated the Constitution and Title IX by discriminating based on gender. After the ruling, Magnolia ISD suspended enforcement of the dress code.

"Dress codes that discriminate against students have no place in our public schools and plainly violate the U.S. Constitution and federal law," the ACLU said in a statement. "In the wake of this decision, more school districts across the state are updating similarly outdated and unlawful policies."

Tristan's story

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six male students and an 11-year-old non-binary student named Tristan.

Danielle Miller, Tristan's mom, said she was relieved by the district's decision.

"Our community never gave up fighting to put an end to this harmful policy. We hope today’s result will be a sign to other school districts in Texas that changing discriminatory policies like these is the right thing to do," Miller said in a statement.

She first learned there was a problem with her child's hair on the second day of the school year.

“Tristan has long hair about down to their shoulder,” Miller said.

She said the district, which considers Tristan a boy, placed the student in in-school suspension before agreeing to a grace period while issues were worked out.

“Tristan does not wholly feel like a boy or a girl," Miller explained. "Sometimes they feel like both, sometimes they feel like neither. It’s gender fluid.”

"I told my child that I would not stop fighting for their right to fully be themselves at school," Miller said Monday. "We are both feeling relief today with the school board’s decision to stop discriminating against students based on gender."

'You have de-humanized me'

The six male students represented in the lawsuit were ages 7-17 at the time it was filed.

"You have de-humanized me and de-moralized me by forcing to cut my hair or remain in ISS,” one of them said at an earlier school board meeting.

Some of the students said they'd worn long hair for years while attending school in the district without any repercussions.

'Really unconscionable'

According to the lawsuit, the students had been threatened with or sent to in-school suspension for weeks at a time. Some were placed in a “disciplinary alternative education program,” leading three of them to unenroll from the school district.

“To be kicked out, pushed out, of school entirely simply because of their gender and their hair is really unconscionable,” ACLU of Texas staff attorney Brian Klosterboer said at the time.

The suit also claimed that other students with long hair, such as those on high school football teams, have not faced discipline.

Under the settlement agreement approved by the school board, students who were previously disciplined under this discriminatory hair policy will have their records expunged.