Livingston ISD to close next week due to teacher 'staffing shortage from COVID-19 positive cases'

The district will be closed from Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Friday, Sept. 10.

LIVINGSTON, Texas — Livingston Independent School District will close all campuses next week due to COVID-19 positive cases among its teaching staff, the district said Wednesday.

According to LISD, the district "will be closed Tuesday, September 7 through Friday, September 10, due to the staffing shortage from COVID-19 positive cases." Monday, Sept. 6, is Labor Day, which is an LISD school holiday.

All district instructional facilities will be closed for the week.

There will be no regular instruction on campus or remote learning opportunities provided for COVID-19-positive students during the closure, but Angelina College Dual Credit classes will be held online during the closure.

Livingston High School extracurricular activities will continue "as long as they can be sustained by non-COVID-positive staff."

The district is providing a free COVID-19 testing clinic at LHS for staff and students. It will be available from 8 a.m. until noon from Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 10.

"While this is our first closure due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 positive cases, more closures may be necessary if we cannot work to mitigate viral spread in our community," the district said in a release. "At this time, the district will be using the four days set aside on the school calendar as 'bad weather days' for the replacement of the lost instructional time."

Classes are set to resume on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.