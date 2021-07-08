LIST: School supply distribution sites in the Houston area

The new school year is coming up fast, and local leaders want students to be ready.

The first day of school is coming up soon, and this year's going to be different. One thing that's still pretty familiar: the long lists and price tags for back-to-school shopping.

However, school supplies are among the many shortages that happened because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To get students ready for the new school year, local officials are hosting events to give out free school supplies.

See the full list below.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Aldine ISD will have its 6th annual Back to School Expo. It's a free drive-thru event for families in the district to pick up free backpacks and supplies. If you register in advance, you or your student can also receive a COVID-19 vaccine or other vaccinations. The even will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To get a backpack and/or vaccines, you should go through the entrance on Aldine Meadows Road (behind Thorne Stadium).

The Houston Police Department will distribute over 1,500 backpacks filled with supplies. It's a first-come, first-serve drive-thru distribution, and parents must bring their kids to get the backpacks. As you drive through the parking, you'll see the Houston Astros Shooting Stars, HPD Patrol horses, an HPD display helicopter, and more. The giveaway starts at 9 a.m.

Location: HPD Southwest Patrol Division, 8300 Mykawa Rd, Houston, TX 77048

The Alliance and PlazAmericas are co-hosting a Back to School Drive on Saturday. Their event starts at 9:30 a.m. and will continue while supplies last. Last year, they gave out free essential supplies and children immunizations to more than 3,000 students.

Stafford MSD is inviting the community to its "We Are One" Party on the Plaza. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the school district is celebrating their return to in-person learning. The event will provide school supplies, backpacks, COVID vaccinations and flu shots in addition to their food, games, and prizes. Activities with school supplies are for enrolled students only . The event is free, but you can register in advance.

Location: Stafford MSD Educational Plaza, 1633 Staffordshire Rd, Stafford, TX 77477

Sunday, Aug. 8

GMADE Clothing is having a Back to School Bash in Southwest Houston. In addition to school supplies and a backpack giveaway, they'll have food, drinks, games, and bounce houses. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 9

The Community Back 2 School Giveaway is co-hosted by Harris County Public Health and several Black business owners. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the owners will offer free supplies and haircuts while conducting a raffle for a Chromebook. HCPH's Outreach Team will provide care kits and the opportunity for kids and parents to get a shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Location: Showtime Bar and Lounge, 12706 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77060

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Rapper Slim Thug and the BossLife Foundation are working with Checker's to provide free school supplies. They'll also have backpacks, discounted meals and gifts. Attendees can also meet Slim Thug himself. The event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14

BakerRipley is partnering with other Houston organizations to hand out school supplies during its Back to School Health Fair. They'll also provide health screenings, info sessions, and COVID vaccines for children and adults. The fair will run from 8 a.m to noon.

Location: BakerRipley Gulfton Sharpstown Campus, 6500 Rookin Street, Houston, TX 77074

Walmart's Back-to-School Rallies

Families are invited to Walmart's "Here We Go" back-to-school rallies. Select stores will provide bags filled with free school samples. Students can also practice their "First Day of School" photos at their photo wall. Each of the following events will happen from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.