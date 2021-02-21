LIST: School districts still closed or opting to use remote learning due to winter storm impacts

Due to several cities within the Houston area still recovering from the Texas Winter Storm, several school districts have extended their closure through Monday and Tuesday.
Full list below
Aldine ISD
Aldine ISD will be closed Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23. Wednesday, Feb. 24 will be a remote learning day.
Alief ISD
Alief ISD will be closed Monday, February 22.
Brenham ISD
Brenham ISD will conduct all classes remotely on Monday, Feb. 22.
The Branch School
The Branch School campus will be closed Monday, Feb. 22.
Channelview ISD
Channelview ISD will be closed on Monday, Feb. 22. Tuesday, Feb. 23 will be a staff workday, there will be no classes on Tuesday. Classes resume Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD
Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD will be closed on Monday, Feb. 22.
Cy-Fair ISD
Cy-Fair ISD will have no classes Monday, but there will be a staff day. On-campus and virtual learning resume Tuesday.
Fallbrook Academy
Fallbrook Academy will be closed on Monday, February 22 and Tuesday, February 23.
Fort Bend ISD
Fort Bend ISD will be closed on Monday, Feb. 22.
Galena Park ISD
Galena Park ISD will be closed Monday, Feb. 22.
Goose Creek CISD
Goose Creek CISD schools will be closed Monday, Feb. 22. Campus and district-level administrators, administrative support and district operations staff will report to duty Monday.
Hempstead ISD
Hempstead ISD will offer only remote learning to Pre-K through 12th-grade students on Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Houston ISD
HISD offices & schools to remain closed through Tues (2/23). Virtual learning for students Wed-Fri; all staff to report to work in person on Wed. (2/24) unless notified by supervisor.
Houston Community College
Houston Community College will be closed Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23. HCC will resume normal operations (virtually only) beginning Wednesday, February 24.
Katy ISD
Katy ISD will remain closed Monday, Feb. 22, as more than 40 campuses remain under water advisories, according to school officials. The district plans to give an update on Monday.
Teachers and staff will report to their campuses and worksites for planning purposes, as well as to check in with students to provide updates and/or assist students who are able to log on to the District’s learning platform to catch up on assignments. However, the district will not be taking student attendance for Monday.
Lee College
Lee College's face-to-face classes are canceled for Monday, Feb. 22. Online classes, LeeStreams and the online portion of hybrid classes will take place as scheduled.
Royal ISD
Royal ISD students will switch to virtual learning on Monday, Feb. 22.
San Jacinto College
San Jac College will have virtual classes on Monday, Feb. 22. Employees will report to work as scheduled on Monday, February 22.
Spring ISD
All Spring ISD campuses and district offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 22. On Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Stafford MSD
Stafford MSD will re-open on Monday, Feb. 22 and we will provide virtual learning only (SMS & SHS: It will be an Odd day).
Texas A&M Galveston
Texas A&M Galveston will be remote for Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Texas Southern University
Texas Southern University will reopen with remote-only operations on Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Waller ISD
Waller ISD will be closed Monday, Feb. 22. Classes will resume Tuesday, Feb. 23.
YES Prep Public Schools
YES Prep Public Schools are extending campus closures through Tuesday, Feb. 23. Online and in-person instruction resumes on Wednesday, Feb. 24.