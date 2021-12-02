Texas's top education official grades COVID response while addressing STAAR testing, school funding

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath remains committed to in-person learning and testing.

HOUSTON — Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath graded the state’s COVID-19 response during a virtual event Thursday with the Texas Tribune.

"Let's call it a B," Morath said.

He said there's always room for improvement in any endeavor.

"We’ve done everything that we could think of to support our teachers, our principals, our students, all of our school leaders around the state,” Morath said.

He stood by the TEA’s early decision to require in-person instruction. Morath said it's especially important when it comes to meeting social and emotional needs.

"You know, the evidence has become stronger and stronger and stronger since then that on-campus environments are very safe, all things in equal, during the pandemic,” Morath said.

There are continued concerns over in-person STAAR exams during the pandemic.

Morath said it remains an important benchmark and that districts should make necessary accommodations to keep students safe. But any family with remote learners who remain uncomfortable can opt-out.

"We don’t have the logistical ability to do the STAAR remotely," Morath said. "So their kids won’t sit for the STAAR exam.”

The Texas American Federation of Teachers responded to Morath on Twitter and said they don’t need standardized tests like STAAR to tell them how students are doing.

Commissioner Mike Morath continues to insist on the STAAR test administration this year even though Teachers already perform their own academic assessments on their students & do not need a standardized test like the STAAR to tell them how their students are doing. #txed #txlege pic.twitter.com/R8R0Of3ACL — Texas AFT (@TexasAFT) February 11, 2021

Here are some other topics covered during the conversation:

Morath said he’d make a decision soon on whether COVID-related attendance slumps will mean less money for districts.

He said many teachers already qualify for COVID vaccines given their age or medical conditions. But wouldn’t give an opinion on whether all teachers should be prioritized.

Morath also said learning gaps created by COVID will be difficult to address.

"This is going to be a multi-year investment,” Morath said.

He's already the longest-serving education commissioner in decades. Morath said he remains committed to the job.

Watch Morath's entire conversation via Texas Tribune: