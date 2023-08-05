Lamar High School on lockdown as precaution after social media threat

"All students are safe at this time," Lamar principal Rita Graves said in a statement sent to parents. HISD police are investigating the threat.

HOUSTON — Lamar High School went on a precautionary lockdown Monday while a threat on social media was investigated.

All students and staff at the school on Westheimer in the River Oaks area were safe, according to HISD.

The threat was circulating among students, principal Rita Graves said in a message to Lamar parents.

She said HISD police were investigating the possible threat.

Deputies and at least one K-9 unit from the Precinct 1 Constable's Office, along with Metro police were also at the scene.

Video from our KHOU 11 crew showed several vehicles lined up outside the school and a number of adults, believed to be parents, gathered in front.

"The kids don't deserve to go through this because it's one idiot or one sick human being that would ever send such a message out," Dennis Laviage, whose daughter is a senior, told us.

He said his daughter saw the threat on Snapchat.

"Those kids that are in there right now, they don't have any desire to be at the school and the parents don't want their kids coming back," Laviage said. "Our's has two weeks left before she graduates and she's scared right now, so that's our concern."

Read the full message.

"This is an important message for Lamar High School parents, students, faculty and staff from Principal Graves. A threat was posted on social media and is circulating among our students. As a precautionary measure, we went into lockdown mode. All students are safe at this time. We will notify you when the lockdown is lifted. HISD police are investigating. We take all threats seriously as the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. Again, this is an important message for Lamar High School parents, students, faculty and staff from Principal Graves."