Klein ISD raises starting pay for teachers to $60K, offers loyalty incentives

Klein ISD joins other Greater Houston-area school districts looking to offer teachers more competitive pay and benefits.

KLEIN, Texas — After a May Board of Trustees meeting, the Klein Independent School District has approved a new employee compensation package for the 2022-23 school year.

Klein ISD says news teachers will now receive a starting pay of $60,000, which is almost a 4% raise from the 2021-22 school year.

The district says it will also offer "Klein Family loyalty payments" for current employees who stay with the district.

"The Board is honored to show our support and appreciation for our outstanding Klein employees by approving a competitive compensation package," President Ronnie K. Anderson wrote in a statement.

The loyalty payments are $1,000, split into two $500 payments in November and February.

The pay raise for teachers and loyalty payments come as other districts in the Houston area find themselves at risk of losing hundreds of teachers.