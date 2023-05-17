Klein ISD senior awarded $40K scholarship, paid internship at Amazon

“This is a lot of money going toward my college education, and I’m blessed to have it, especially because I’ll be attending an out-of-state school,” Phillips said.

Example video title will go here for this video

KLEIN, Texas — A Klein ISD senior is headed to the University of North Carolina with a $40,000 scholarship!

Klein Cain senior J.T. Phillips was awarded the Amazon Future Engineers scholarship, which not only provided him with the $40,000 that will be distributed over his four years in undergraduate school, but he will also be spending his summer before college working at Amazon under a paid internship.

“This is a lot of money going toward my college education, and I’m blessed to have it, especially because I’ll be attending an out-of-state school,” Phillips said.

Phillips' computer science teacher, Mr. Tony Vo, encouraged him to apply for the scholarship. Mr. Vo said he knew this scholarship would be perfect for Phillips because of how hard he worked.

“There is no greater joy as a teacher than seeing your students succeed and achieve their goals. I am incredibly proud of J.T. for being selected for this scholarship. It is a testament to his academic excellence and character,” Mr. Vo said. “This scholarship is not only a recognition of his achievements but also an investment in his future.”

Phillips will be studying bioengineering at the University of North Carolina.

“It has always been my dream to start my own science-tech company during college, and a bioengineering degree provides endless resources and connections to accomplish that,” he said.

In addition to being a stellar student in the classroom, Phillips has also been a three-time DECA State Finalist, a USA Fencing All-American and an AP Scholar who has held the position of Class President -- twice.