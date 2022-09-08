'Keep our kids safe' | Klein ISD police chief on what's being done to keep students safe

District officials say they've taken several measures to keep students safe this school year, including upgrading locks and cameras and improving perimeter fencing.

SPRING, Texas — With many Houston-area schools headed back to class, school safety is at top of mind for many.

Among the districts returning to school on Wednesday is Klein ISD. District officials said they've taken several measures to keep students safe this school year, including upgrading locks and cameras and improving perimeter fencing.

The district's new police chief said one of parents' top concerns this year is school safety. Chief Marlon Runnels has spent nearly a decade with the department, even serving as assistant police chief.

Runnels also experienced combat in Iraq as a U.S. Marine Corps reserve corporal. He took over the helm as KISD police chief just over a month after the Ulvade massacre.

“It really humbles you, and for me personally, it allowed me to kind of re-center and focus on why I’m here, and that is to ensure that my students and staff feel protected and are protected," Runnels said. “I can say with all certainty that we’re prepared to keep our kids safe.”

While he didn't give specific numbers for safety reasons, the chief said the district has invested in safety equipment.

“We have our rifles and our long guns and are ready to use them if we need to," Runnels said. “Our officers have short barrel rifles in their backpacks, and so they carry backpacks around strategically and are ready to deploy them if necessary. We have officers at every campus every single day.”

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is also promising to share resources with the district.

“I’ve seen Humble and Klein’s plan for our department, and they’re completely covered," Constable Mark Herman said.

Runnels said that when classes start in the morning, “You’ll see our officers giving fist bumps, giving high fives," but also circling the area to look for any suspicious activity.