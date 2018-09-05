The Kinkaid School is reviewing its handling of sexual misconduct allegations against former faculty members dating back as far as the late 1960s, the school announced in a letter Wednesday.

The investigation comes after a concern about past sexual misconduct by a teacher toward students was brought to the administration's attention over the last several months, according to the letter.

Kinkaid says the investigative process began with a report about one former faculty member and now focuses on three other former faculty members as well.

Three of them were dismissed by the school for engaging in sexual misconduct, the school says. A fourth was dismissed for unrelated reasons, but the school believes there are credible allegations against this former staffer as well.

Together, the school says employment of these four former faculty members covered the period from the late 1960s to the early 1990s.

One part-time faculty member also resigned after being accused of a 2005 incident of sexual misconduct with a minor who was unaffiliated with Kinkaid, the school says in the letter.

The board of trustees for Kinkaid created a committee to oversee its internal investigation and hired a private security company to investigate.

"Although we cannot change the past, we can offer our commitment of assistance to anyone who has been the victim of sexual misconduct during their time at Kinkaid," the letter states."We can assure you that we will always keep Kinkaid’s mission and core values of honesty, respect, responsibility and kindness at the forefront of this examination."

