Kingwood Park High School principal addresses recent fights, social media rumors

Between Wednesday and Thursday, Kingwood Park High School has had two fights in which students were injured.

HUMBLE, Texas — Kingwood Park High School Principal Wes Solomon in a letter to families on Thursday addressed recent fights and social media rumors going around the school.

Solomon said two students "exchanged words" in the hallway before taking the disagreement to a restroom where a fight broke out.

"One of the students was hit in the face and jaw several times," the principal wrote.

A student who witnessed the fight alerted a teacher, prompting school administration, police and the school nurse to respond, according to Solomon.

The injured student required medical attention and the school said the other student is facing consequences.

He said some students took videos of the incident and that an investigation into the fight is underway.

"Humble ISD Police are in the process of presenting evidence to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is the jurisdiction that has the authority to file criminal charges," Solomon said.

Another fight involving seven students broke out at the school on Thursday, according to the principal. He said one of the students involved in this fight needed medical attention.

The school said the students in this fight have been identified and an investigation is underway.

"We are in contact with their parents and consequences will be determined," Solomon said.

You can read the principal's full letter below:

Dear Kingwood Park Families,

Since yesterday afternoon, we have been working to gather facts and present them to authorities. As you can understand, investigators need time to do their work so that we can share factual information.

On Wednesday, at approximately 12:30 p.m. during Flex Hour, two male students exchanged words in a hallway and agreed to go into a restroom, where the disagreement changed from words to a physical altercation. Other students came into the restroom to watch, and some students took videos with their phones. One of the students was hit in the face and jaw several times.

A student then went across the hall from the restroom and informed a teacher, who responded immediately. Administrators, police and the school nurse responded immediately. The boy who had left the restroom was located within minutes.

The student required medical attention. The other student is now facing consequences. Humble ISD Police are in the process of presenting evidence to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is the jurisdiction that has the authority to file criminal charges.

Additionally, today during Flex Hour, seven students were involved in a fight in which one student needed medical attention following the fight. Administrators and police are investigating this incident. Students involved have been identified. We are in contact with their parents and consequences will be determined.

These incidents are unacceptable for our school. There are consequences for behavior that impacts student well-being and the learning environment.

We are aware of rumors on social media and work with our police to investigate. Classes will be held as usual Friday. Parents are always free to send a note that their student is absent, if the parent chooses to keep them home. Additional police officers will be present on campus as a precautionary measure. Effective Friday, April 29, our bell schedule will include three lunch periods instead of all students being together in one Flex Hour until further notice.