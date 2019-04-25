HOUSTON — After receiving donations from all over the country, Kingwood High School students are stepping up to help their neighbors in Alto, Texas.

Alto is a small town west of Nacogdoches. A little more than a thousand people live in the community that was ravaged by a tornado.

The tornado was responsible for the deaths of four people around the small town.

The tornado touched ground on April 13th and ripped through 150 structures, including Alto High School.

The tornado touched ground on April 13th and ripped through 150 structures, including Alto High School.

Students at Kingwood high school are collecting school supplies and donations on campus until Friday.

Anyone who would like to donate can send donations to Alto ISD 244 CR 2429 Alto, Texas 75925.

