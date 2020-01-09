Donate: Help provide Harris County students with a laptop for remote learning

There are an estimated 50,000 students in the Houston area who are lacking the basic tools they need to do their schoolwork from home.

HOUSTON — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, learning from home has become the new norm for tens of thousands of Houston students. The technology gap between disadvantaged students is growing, limiting their ability to learn.

An estimated 50,000 students in the Houston area lack the basic tools they need to do their schoolwork from home.

KHOU is working to close the digital divide by getting "like-new" computers into the hands of students across Harris County.

KHOU has partnered with Comp-U-Dopt, a Texas-based non-profit that works directly with families to distribute devices within our community.

For every $2,000 we raise, we can donate 10 computers to kids. We have set a goal of $50,000 for our virtual telethon on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Please consider donating between now and Sept. 3. Any amount can help.

Need a computer?

Are you a family or student in need of a computer?

You can register to get a computer through the Comp-U-Dopt website.

Simply visit www.compudopt.org and select the location nearest you from the drop-down list.

Then on that page, as you scroll down there will be a big blue button which says "Register for the Lottery." Click this and complete the form to be entered.

Please be aware that this is a lottery and not a waitlist. Not everyone will get a computer, but it's best to be entered to win.