KHOU 11 is adopting another school this year -- Osborne Elementary

On Thursday, Steph Simmons surprised the Osborne Elementary School principal with an $11,000 Tegna Foundation grant. Osborne is the fourth school that KHOU 11 has adopted since 2019.

The school is in Acres Home, and their principal, Dr. Oluwafolakemi Dimandja, said the money will go toward taking kids on excursions in the community so they can learn about science and art.

It will also help the schools basketball program grow.