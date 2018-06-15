The KHOU 11 Turn The Page Literacy Initiative is in full effect! We have partnered with Houston based non-profit Books Between Kids for the third year in a row in efforts to end illiteracy in Houston and surrounding areas.

Reading is a critical part of early childhood development, and studies show when kids don't read over the summer, they can fall behind when they return to school in the fall. Unfortunately, thousands of kids in our area don't have books at home.

Last year, the Turn The Page Literacy Initiative collected over 11,000 books in three weeks. This number helped to bring the total number of books collected by Books Between Kids to more than 1,000,000 books since 2013.

You can donate new or gently used books at a number of Houston Public Library locations now thru July 8. You can also donate books any Houston Astros baseball game on June 25, June 26 and June 27. Just look for a book donation box.

Donations are also accepted at our sponsors Mac Haik Ford. This campaign is brought to you by The University of Houston and Phillips 66. We would also like to thank our partners The Wade Smith Foundation, Baker Ripley, Astros Foundation, The Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation, and the Houston Public Library system.

Grab your kiddos and join us for book readings on Facebook Live at noon on June 20 and June 27. KHOU 11 Evening Anchor Mia Gradney, Former Houston Texan Wade Smith and University of Houston Basketball Coach Sampson.

The June 27 Facebook Live book reading will be hosted by KHOU 11 Morning Anchor Lisa Hernandez.

Thank you for helping us "Turn The Page" on illiteracy.

