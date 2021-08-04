x
Education

Back to school live Q&A: KHOU 11 chats with local education leaders about how they're planning on keeping kids safe this year

KHOU 11, your Education Station, will chat with several Houston-area superintendents about what they're doing to keep your children safe this school year.
Credit: KHOU

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is your Education Station, and we're getting answers to your questions about the school year and what local school districts are doing to keep students safe.

We'll be talking with local superintendents, starting with Spring Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Rodney E. Watson on Wednesday.

You can text your questions to (713) 526-1111.

Here's a look at the schedule of chats, all of which will begin at 7 p.m.:

KHOU 11 will stream the chats on social media pages as well as on KHOU.com and the KHOU 11 app.

KHOU 11 Anchor Mia Gradney will host all of the chats except for the one with Sayavedra. That one will be hosted by KHOU 11 Anchor Len Cannon.

BACK TO SCHOOL LIVE Q&A: Chances are you have a lot of questions about what this school year will look like for your student. Starting tomorrow, I'm hosting live streaming chats, with superintendents from different school districts. Dr. Rodney E. Watson with Spring I.S.D. will join me for Q&A this Wednesday night. Be sure to check back right here on FB, at 7:00 p.m., and post your questions live. KHOU 11 News is your Education Station 📚✏️

Posted by Mia Gradney KHOU on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

