Back to school live Q&A: KHOU 11 chats with local education leaders about how they're planning on keeping kids safe this year

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is your Education Station, and we're getting answers to your questions about the school year and what local school districts are doing to keep students safe.
We'll be talking with local superintendents, starting with Spring Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Rodney E. Watson on Wednesday.
You can text your questions to (713) 526-1111.
Here's a look at the schedule of chats, all of which will begin at 7 p.m.:
- Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021: Spring ISD Superintendent Dr. Rodney E. Watson
- Friday, Aug. 6, 2021: Acting Superintendent Diana Sayavedra
- Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021: Spring Branch ISD Superintendent Jennifer Blaine
- Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021: Clear Creek ISD Superintendent Eric Williams
- Monday, Aug. 16, 2021: Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II
- Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021: Galveston ISD Superintendent Dr. Jerry Gibson
KHOU 11 will stream the chats on social media pages as well as on KHOU.com and the KHOU 11 app.
KHOU 11 Anchor Mia Gradney will host all of the chats except for the one with Sayavedra. That one will be hosted by KHOU 11 Anchor Len Cannon.