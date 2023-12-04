'I want to hear the truth' | Teacher pushes for transparency in HISD elementary school air quality

"I want to hear the truth," she said. "What is there and what have they done about it?"

HOUSTON — A Houston ISD teacher believes the air quality conditions at her school have gotten her sick.

KHOU 11 has previously reported on claims of mold and high levels of carbon dioxide at Kelso Elementary School. While cleanup is being done at the school, one teacher said she's concerned about her and her student's health on campus.

"I felt like something was off. I couldn't exactly explain it. Lightheadedness, headaches beyond belief," the teacher said, who didn't want to be identified for fear of retaliation.

She said she's gotten sick at school and believes it's because of reported mold and high levels of carbon dioxide in some classrooms.

"I want to hear the truth," she said. "What is there and what have they done about it?"

HISD has said there was an HVAC issue and that as part of standard protocol, crews were sent to evaluate it. The district also confirmed to KHOU 11 that there was "regular mold," which they said was not harmful.

According to a local infectious disease doctor, high levels of carbon dioxide can lead to not enough circulation, which could be a risk for viral infections. And when it comes to mold, he said it's not uncommon in Houston.

"In general terms, if you're healthy, you're actually breathing mold right now and every one of us is breathing mold," said Dr. Luis Ostrosky with UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann.

However, it could impact some more than others.

"People who enter a dwelling that has a lot of mold or who live in a dwelling that has a lot of mold, may experience persistent symptoms of allergy, like congestion or runny nose, sinusitis, or they may have airway reactivity or even asthma," Dr. Ostrosky said.

The teacher at Kelso Elementary said she's noticed kids getting sick as well.

Parents we spoke with also expressed concerns. They all said part of the problem is how old the campus is.

HISD said the mold has been removed and the impacted areas have been sanitized.

The teacher said she wants a current report on the air quality on campus.

"It's definitely a step in the right direction. I applaud them for taking action," she said. "I don't know if we should be there."

KHOU 11 has requested the most recent air quality report from the district. Kelso Elementary said it will provide an update for parents and staff on April 20.