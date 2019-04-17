KATY, Texas — Recent school shootings have lead Katy ISD to re-think its security plan.

And now the district is seeking $7 million for additional upgrades.

“My son feels safe,” said Cinco Ranch Junior High mom Tiffany Smiley.

But Smiley still supports a plan to secure things even more.

“In this day and age, I don’t think you can be too safe or too careful,” Smiley said.

Lisa Kassman, the district’s facilities chief presented a security enhancement proposal to the school board during a meeting this week.

Kassman said the recommendation is for multiple projects involving upgrades to alarm systems, access control and security entrances throughout the district.

The district isn’t going into detail about the enhancements.

However, a spokesperson said the proposals are in response to recent national events and are above the designated work outlined in the original 2017 bond.

The plan comes less than a year after the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School and as other large districts, including Cy-Fair ISD, plan new security upgrades as well.

“You know, our parents expect when their children come to our schools that they’re going to be as safe as possible,” said Cy-Fair ISD Supt. Mark Henry during a recent interview. “And we take that very seriously.”

Smiley said she may never feel her son is completely safe at school.

But she believes the district is, at least, doing what it can.

“I think every little bit they can do needs to be done,” Smiley said.

The Katy school board will vote on the new upgrades during next week’s meeting.

If approved, officials hope to have them completed by the fall of 2020.

Read more from the district here:

Katy Independent School District is committed to keeping student safety and security a top priority and so it is necessary to upgrade existing systems at our campuses. These upgrades are in response to recent national events and are above the designated work outlined in the original 2017 Bond.

We are requesting approval for projects totaling $7,000,000 to upgrade alarm systems, access control, and secured entry at campuses throughout Katy Independent School District.

