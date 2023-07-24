Katy ISD changes course on faculty pay raises

The initial pay raise proposal was a 3% raise for some staff, including teachers, but only a 1% raise for other employees like principals and counselors.

Example video title will go here for this video

KATY, Texas — The Katy ISD school board unanimously approved a pay raise Monday for not only teachers but principals, counselors and other staff members.

The comes after some controversial comments were made about whether certain staff should get bigger raises than others based on how closely they work with students each day.

The initial pay raise proposal was a 3% raise for some staff, including teachers, but only a 1% raise for other employees like principals, assistant principals and counselors.

“It is unethical and unprofessional to pick and choose who on the campus is more valued.," said someone who spoke publicly during the board meeting Monday.

Retired Katy ISD teacher Elena Fazio said she spent 40 years in education and says teachers and principals should be valued equally.

"Everybody under the campus roof has value and has support for the children," she said.

Some board members said they are glad all hard-working staff will now get the raise they deserve, but there's more to be done because 3% isn't enough.