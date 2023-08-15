Katy ISD requesting traffic study to determine whether to extend school zone near Pattison Elementary

One Katy ISD mother has concerns as her family gets back into their school routine.

KATY, Texas — Katy ISD students will return for the first day of school on Wednesday.

One Katy ISD mother has concerns as her family gets back into their school routine. She said the district told her she lives too close to Pattison Elementary School for bus service - half a mile - based on the district's transportation rules.

"We actually have to cross a four-way stop sign intersection around a curve that's blinded by trees and bushes, only to then make it to the bayou. So our walk is just under, I think, a mile and a half," said Kate Rock.

However, Rock said the path her kids have to walk to school isn’t safe. She said the fastest route crosses a busy intersection. The safest route, according to her, takes longer and it’s now undergoing construction.

The elementary sent out a letter to parents that they are aware of the work being done and that it was expected to be completed before the first day of school. In the meantime, the district said it’ll have a police officer stationed at the intersection of Stonelodge Street and Fry Road before and after school.

Rock said that’s great, but when that construction eventually ends and that officer leaves, the safety issue will remain.

"I'm very anxious. Like, I don't know what I'm going to do. I'll figure it out. I always do,” Rock said. “Katy ISD as a whole is great. It's just the safety of these children and the transportation that we need to tackle.”

In that letter sent to parents, it states the district is requesting a traffic study from Harris County for a determination on whether the school zone can be extended out to Stoneledge and Fry Road.