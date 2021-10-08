Group of Katy ISD parents to address board with COVID safety concerns

The parents plan to talk at a board meeting later today.

KATY, Texas — A group of Katy ISD parents is hoping to have their voices heard at district’s special board meeting scheduled for tonight. A local mom has spearheaded this effort, launching a petition.

Lee Nelson created the petition that’s received more than 2,000 signatures, demanding families have a choice regarding their children’s safety. The petition asks the district to fight to put a mask mandate in place and add a virtual option for students.

Nelson’s worried for two daughters, who attend Katy ISD -- 10-year-old Hope and 13-year-old Ashlee. Hope has asthma. Both aren’t eligible for the vaccine because of their age.

"Everybody wants to be mask-free, but we can't be until we put in the work," said Nelson.

"I don't want to end up very sick. I don't want to end up in the ER, and I definitely don't want to end up dead," said Hope.

Katy ISD has stated they would follow the CDC recommendations for the upcoming school year, which encourages masks be worn by children 12 and under. Parents are concerned about Gov. Greg Abbott’s current order, which put districts in a compromised position to enforce that.

That board meeting is set for tonight at 5 p.m.

