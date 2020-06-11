Katy ISD offering free rapid COVID-19 tests to students starting Friday

The saliva-based tests will be available to students six days a week, with results delivered in under 20 minutes.

KATY, Texas — Students enrolled in the Katy Independent School District will be able to get a rapid COVID-19 test for free starting Friday.

The district received 18,000 rapid saliva-based tests through the Texas Education Agency COVID-19 Testing Project.

“This is a very important program for a varying number of reasons. Primarily, first, is to keep staff and students healthy. Also, to help keep our economy rolling. The school system plays a vital role in keeping people working and making sure we’re able to provide a safe environment for all our students and staff,” said Lance Naulman, Katy ISD Director of Risk Management.

The tests will be offered at the Katy ISD Agricultural Sciences Center. The hours will be Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing will also be available Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m..

Results will be delivered in under 20 minutes.

Katy ISD is one of several local districts to opt into the program.

Houston ISD says it was scheduled to receive its new test kits Thursday. The district says its health team is finalizing protocols and training nurses to safely administer the rapid tests.

“Once the district and its Health and Medical team identify safe and effective testing processes and protocols, and ensure all test administrators are properly trained, the kits will be distributed to campuses,” the HISD officials said in a written statement.