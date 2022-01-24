Katy ISD Board of Trustees approves name of new school: 'Steve & Elaine Robertson Elementary'

The school's name comes from two long-time former Katy ISD educators, Dr. Steve and Mrs. Elaine Robertson.

KATY, Texas — The Katy ISD Board of Trustees Monday night unanimously voted to approve the name of the district's new elementary school: Steve & Elaine Robertson Elementary.

The school's name comes from two long-time former Katy ISD educators, Dr. Steve and Mrs. Elaine Robertson. The two former educators have a combine 64 years working in public education.

Editor's note: Video above is on Jason Miles report on 1/24/22 on 'School choice'

The district says Dr. Steve Robertson began his career as an educator in Spring Branch ISD as an elementary teacher in 1985. Following his start in Spring Branch ISD, he moved on to Conroe ISD and eventually Katy ISD, where the district says he served as an elementary, junior high and high school principal, and eventually as an assistant superintendent.

Elaine Robertson began her career in education with West 10 Cooperative as a deaf education elementary teacher in 1987. After leaving to focus on her family for a few years, the district says Robertson returned to the field in 1997 as a parent-infant advisor for Katy ISD. She later took on a leadership role of instructional officer for deaf education, vision and assistive technology in 2002. The district says Robertson was instrumental in establishing Katy ISD’s Audiological Center.

The two retired from Katy ISD in 2020.