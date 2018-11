KATY, Texas - Some chess champions have decades of experience, but a state champion from Katy has just a fraction of that -- and a trophy as tall as himself to boot!

Ryan Mecham of Nottingham Country Elementary School placed first in the statewide kindergarten division of the United States Chess Federation competition. Katy ISD shared a photo of Ryan with a trophy as tall as him.

Congratulations on your big win, Ryan!

© 2018 KHOU