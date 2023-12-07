'It's been a struggle' | Katy ISD aims to hire hundreds before new school year begins next month

With just over a month left before school's back in session in Katy ISD, hundreds of positions still need to be filled. The district will host a job fair Thursday.

KATY, Texas — Katy ISD, like other large districts, has really struggled with staffing since the pandemic.

Now, the clock is ticking to fill key jobs before students return, such as bus drivers, custodians and food service positions.

The district is hosting a job fair at Cinco Ranch High School Thursday, July 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"My job title is everything, I'm a jack of all trades," said Terrell Jones, head assistant custodian at Cinco Ranch HS.

Jones has been a fixture at Katy ISD high school for two decades.

"This is what my calling is -- to give back to the kids and the community," said Jones.

He's part of the team keeping the campus clean, but his role, he's learned through the years is much more important.

"I clean up after the kids, but just talking to them, seeing how they're doing, motivating them to do better in class, better in life," said Jones. "I've had kids and tell me 'Mr. T-' I'm about to cry because it's touching. 'Mr. T if it wasn't for you I wouldn't have graduated.' That really meant a lot to me."

People like Mr. T are exactly what Katy ISD is looking for this week.

"It's been a struggle," Ted Vierling, Chief Operations Officer for Katy ISD, said.

Vierling said KISD wants to hire 200 food service workers, 50 bus drivers and 100 custodians. They are folks he said are critical to how the district operates.

"Teachers teach kids and do great things in the classroom, but these are behind-the-scenes folks," said Vierling. "These are folks feeding kids and cleaning up after the kids, making sure they get to school on time, making sure everything is in working order with air conditioning, they're vital to what our kids and teachers are able to do."

Sergio Nunez Rojas has been a maintenance employee with the district for five years.

"It's a big family," said Rojas.

One of his biggest responsibilities is keeping students safe by making sure campus doors are working and secure. It's an ongoing effort already underway this summer.

With the district exploding in size and two new elementary schools set to open this year, long-time employees like Mr. T hope people jump at the opportunity to grow with the district.

"Just because you start as a custodian doesn't mean you can't go up to be a superintendent, the doors are open," said Jones.



The best part is the district says you don't need to have experience in these roles. They will take care of training you if hired.