Katy ISD teacher 'removed' after district says concerned parent discovered inappropriate messages

KATY, Texas — A Katy Independent School District teacher was being investigated after a concerned parent brought inappropriate text messages to the district's attention.

The parent said she found the messages on her daughter's phone. They were allegedly sent by a teacher at the Opportunity Awareness Center, an alternate discipline school for Katy ISD.

Local activists, including Quanell X and Candice Matthews, joined the student's mother on Thursday, calling for the teacher to be charged.

Quanell X said the student has special needs and the teacher sent private messages through Instagram as if the two were in a romantic relationship. They said there were messages about the two meeting up with each other.

They also issued a warning to parents.

"If you have children that attend school, question your kids. Question your kids and find out what's going on at the school. Check your children's social media like this mother did," Matthews said.