KATY, Texas - Students in Katy are enjoying a break from homework Wednesday night. It’s the district’s first of many nights with no homework.

Katy is cutting back in honor of a monthly “family night.” District officials say, “Homework is important for practice and measuring growth, but time spent with family is also just as instrumental for student success."

Six of these family nights are scheduled this school year. The next one is Oct. 17.

