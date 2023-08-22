Katy ISD could vote on gender identification policy next week

The policy would require teachers and other staff members to notify parents if their children come out as transgender or ask to use different pronouns at school.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KATY, Texas — Katy ISD could vote next week on a new policy that would require teachers and other staff members to tell parents if their child comes out as transgender or asks to use different pronouns at school.

The controversial proposal was introduced at Monday night's board meeting.

Critics said it could effectively force teachers into outing trans students who aren't comfortable coming out to family members.

It would also ban staff members from asking students for their preferred pronouns.

The policy would also require students to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their biological sex.

It would also ban the inclusion of any materials involving "gender fluidity" from being promoted or used in classrooms.