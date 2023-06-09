'Student Welfare Administrators' will help enforce new Katy ISD gender identity policy

The controversial policy was narrowly approved last month after a heated board meeting where nearly 100 people spoke against the policy.

Example video title will go here for this video

KATY, Texas — There are new details about how Katy ISD plans to implement its new gender identity policy. It was narrowly approved at a heated board meeting back on August 28.

KHOU 11 News reached out to Katy ISD today after learning the district was starting to roll out plans for the new policy. Under the controversial policy, district employees must alert parents if their child comes out as transgender. It also requires staff to get parents' permission if a student wants to be called different pronouns than the one assigned at birth.

The district said an "FFJ Student Welfare Administrator" on each campus will be tasked with implementing the policy. They'll work with the principal to receive and process staff notifications.

A spokesman told KHOU 11 News these won't be new positions with added costs, but added responsibilities for current administrators within the district.