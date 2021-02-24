Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show happening this week after COVID and winter storm setbacks

Approximately 500 Katy ISD students are showing off animals raised over the last few months.

KATY, Texas — Neither COVID-19 nor last week’s winter storm could keep Katy ISD’s annual FFA Livestock Show from happening this week.

"We have approximately 500 students across all nine high schools that raise animals and enter them for the livestock show," Katy ISD Ag Activities and Events Specialist Guy James said.

The district adapted the show amid the pandemic and postponed it a week because of the winter storm while the rodeo component had to be cancelled altogether.

"With COVID, it was a huge risk,” said James.

The arena will only be about half full during the event which runs through Saturday with shows, a barn sale and live auction.

"There’s one winner of each species of all six species," said James. "The rabbits, the broilers, the goats, the lambs, the steers and the pigs.”

Struttin’ her stuff 🐖. Student Kaily Kulhanek is preparing her pig “Georgia” for @katyisd’s Livestock Show. The annual event, already impacted by #COVID19, was pushed back by the winter storm. But the show goes on minus the rodeo. More: @KHOU at 5:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/nkMQsnMXmP — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) February 24, 2021

Winning is “on the mind” of Georgia the pig’s owner.

"Everyone’s shooting for the same things," said Katy High School junior Kailey Kulhanek. "That grand or reserve champion...But only two people, unfortunately, do get it.”

Kulhanek, who’s won several FFA awards, said raising and showing animals means more than you might think.

"There’s many, many things that you do get out of it," said Kulhanek. "Like money management, connections with the community, responsibility, strong, strong work ethic.”

The competition could mean money for college funds or even new cars.

And it’s not just chicken feed.

"If you’re champion steer, you may earn $20,000,” said James.

In person attendance is limited.

But the entire event is being streamed online.

Here's a link to more information: