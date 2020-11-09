Katy ISD COVID-19 cases double since online dashboard debut, but numbers need perspective

The data represent a very small fraction of overall students and staff.

KATY, Texas — Thousands of Katy ISD students ended their third day back on physical campuses Thursday.

Although some parents told KHOU 11 on the first day that it made them a bit nervous.

"It was a hard decision for us," said parent Sarah Emmerson. "But at the end of the day, we just said. 'You know what? This is routine that they need.'”

The district debuted an online COVID-19 dashboard a few days before in-person instruction began and the number of “active cases” – self-reported by students or staff -- doubled in a week's time, to 52.

But it needs some perspective.

Among those now learning face-to-face again, student cases are .032 percent of Katy ISD’s more than 80,000 pupils.

Student cases are even lower among those still learning from home, at .008 percent of all students.

While 18 active cases among staff members equals .151 percent all Katy ISD staff.

Meanwhile, the district posted an extensive COVID-19 mitigation plan for students, staff and their families which includes information about safety protocols, symptoms and when you should simply stay home.

"I’m feeling comfortable with the school district itself,” Emmerson said.