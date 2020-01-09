Katy ISD offering employees free COVID-19 tests

KATY, Texas — Editor's note: Video above is from a story last month about Katy ISD's PPE.
Katy ISD has teamed up with RediMD and UTMB-Galveston to offer district employees free COVID-19 testing.
The testing site, which is only available to district staff, is open from 8:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It's at the Agriculture Sciences Center at 5825 Katy Hockley Cut-off Road in Katy.
Employees don't need to make an appointment to get the test. More details about testing can be found on the district's Smart Restart Return to Work: Staff webpage.
According to the district, employees will get results withing 48 hours of testing.
The following employees can be tested:
- Katy ISD employees potentially exposed to a positive case at work or outside of work
- Katy ISD employees’ qualifying dependents under the Katy ISD Health Plan
- Katy ISD employees who are uninsured with Katy ISD (no family or spouses).
If you're going, make sure to take your district ID with you.