Katy ISD offering employees free COVID-19 tests

Katy ISD has teamed up with RediMD and UTMB-Galveston to offer district employees free COVID-19 testing.

The testing site, which is only available to district staff, is open from 8:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It's at the Agriculture Sciences Center at 5825 Katy Hockley Cut-off Road in Katy.

Employees don't need to make an appointment to get the test. More details about testing can be found on the district's Smart Restart Return to Work: Staff webpage.

According to the district, employees will get results withing 48 hours of testing.

The following employees can be tested:

Katy ISD employees potentially exposed to a positive case at work or outside of work

Katy ISD employees’ qualifying dependents under the Katy ISD Health Plan

Katy ISD employees who are uninsured with Katy ISD (no family or spouses).

If you're going, make sure to take your district ID with you.