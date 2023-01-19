Emma Straub's appearances at Katy ISD elementary schools canceled over language in tweets

Emma Straub, a children's book author, was scheduled to speak at two elementary schools last week but the district called the appearances off.

KATY, Texas — The Katy Independent School District has had its fair share of book battles.

The district is now getting attention for canceling a visit from a New York Times best-selling author.

Emma Straub, a children's book author, was scheduled to speak at two elementary school campuses last Friday.

The district called those appearances off on Thursday, saying it had found out that the author used the F word in some of her social media posts.

In a letter sent to parents, KISD said the language doesn't align with the school and community's values.