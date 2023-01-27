This change comes after the district said students were able to access inappropriate websites through Twitter.

KATY, Texas — Starting Friday at 5 p.m., Katy ISD students will no longer have access to Twitter via the district's Wi-Fi.

This change comes after issues were brought to the district's attention about students being able to access inappropriate websites through Twitter via the district's "BeTheLegacy" Wi-Fi, Katy ISD said.

Katy ISD has already made Instagram and TikTok inaccessible to students for the same reason.

Information on how staff will be able to access Twitter will be shared with employees.

"Katy ISD is committed to providing safe learning environments to all students, both in the classroom and online. A safety issue with Twitter’s social media app was recently brought to the District’s attention. The issue concerns the potential for students to access inappropriate websites through the app, via the District’s BeTheLegacy Wi-Fi.

Internet content across Katy ISD grade levels is filtered through adult content filters to ensure compliance with the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA). The District also routinely assesses filtering practices to review sites. However, the District’s filtering system does not have the capability to filter website links posted through third-party apps such as Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok, etc.

As a result, effective Friday, January 27 at 5:00 p.m., Twitter will no longer be accessible to students while on the District’s BeTheLegacy Wi-Fi . Sites such as Tik Tok and Instagram are already inaccessible to students via the Wi-Fi. District staff, however, will continue to have access to Twitter platforms through the Wi-Fi. Additional information about staff access to Twitter will be shared with employees this Friday.