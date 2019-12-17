KATY, Texas — The Katy Independent School District board on Monday night approved an increase in installed cameras on all 330 regular buses and 241 special education buses.

All Katy ISD buses will now include eight cameras on the front, inside, and back of the buses.

The upgrade was made possible by a 2017 Katy ISD Bond.

KISD says the “system is capable of supplying video coverage of every seat positioned in the school bus, while also monitoring the activity in nearly every corner of the vehicle and bus stop locations.”

Installation will begin over KISD’s winter break, with all buses outfitted by the end of this school year, the district says.

Katy ISD

Additional bus drivers

The district, in an effort to combat the bus driver shortage, also approved an agreement with GoldStar Transist to provide additional drivers as the district struggles with a nationwide driver shortage.

GoldStar will provide at least 40 bus routes. The drivers will be trained with school district drivers and will have signage that reads “Katy ISD”

RELATED: Beatings, bitemarks and bruises: Houston-area school bus drivers say unruly students are ‘out of control’

Recent Katy ISD bus incident

The mother of a Katy ISD student at the end of October said she was worried for her daughter’s safety after her daughter was beaten up on a bus.

The incident was captured on cell phone video on Oct. 18.

“That was not a fight between kids, that was a direct attack," Nardi Rojas said.

Rojas said her daughter was allegedly attacked by another student after speaking up when that student hit a boy on the bus.

RELATED: Video captures alleged assault of student on Katy ISD bus

RELATED: Bullying vs. assault: What's the difference?

“If this girl would have gotten her, and my daughter didn’t curl up like she did, she would have really hurt her or maybe broke her nose or face. I don’t know. She would have done something worse," Rojas said.

Rojas filed a complaint with the district and KISD officials said at the end of October that the student had not been on campus since the incident and was disciplined according to school policy. They also said they couldn't go into any more detail because of privacy concerns.

Click HERE to read the full statement from Katy ISD

Katy ISD's bus safety apps

At the beginning of the 2019 school year, Katy ISD launched a new suite of programs to combat bullying, including an app that help parents track their student's bus.

A recently released free app called Edulog Lite uses GPS to pinpoint the location of school buses along any given route using data provided by parents.

RELATED: New school year brings new safety apps to Katy ISD

"It's stressful with buses when they’re not on time," parent Kamali McCulloch said. "It’s like, 'Where’s my child?' But we don’t even have to worry about that now with the app.”

"If you want (the app) to tell you the bus is a mile away from your home, then you can do that," Katy ISD spokeswoman Maria DiPetta said.

Another new app, which launched on the first day of school, is called Speak UP.

Users can select individual schools from a menu and then report any number of issues anonymously, including threats, bullying, guns and drug use.

Students can provide a description and the names of people involved. Administrators then determine a proper course of action or possibly discipline anyone caught abusing the app.

Learn more about the new Katy ISD apps here:

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter