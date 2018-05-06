A judge’s ruling Monday morning will pave the way to allow a New York charter school chain to take over Stewart Elementary.

The San Antonio Alliance of Teachers and Support Personnel had requested a temporary injunction to prevent the takeover, but a judge denied that request.

San Antonio Independent School District had chosen Democracy Prep, a New York-based charter school chain, to run the school to improve the school’s academic record.

The San Antonio Alliance of Teachers and Support Personnel opposes the move, saying parents and teachers were not consulted about the change.

The Alliance released this statement Monday morning in response to the ruling.

“We are disappointed that Judge Pozza denied our motion for a temporary injunction, but we are pleased that she overruled motions by San Antonio ISD and Democracy Prep to dismiss our lawsuit. Our arguments have not changed. San Antonio ISD, in its haste to turn over a neighborhood school to a New York-based charter chain, violated state law by refusing to consult with faculty and parents at Stewart Elementary and the entire Stewart community. Democracy Prep doesn’t have a stake in our community and doesn’t know the needs of Stewart’s students. We do, and we will continue to fight for their best interests. Now, we will consult with our attorneys before deciding our next legal step.”

San Antonio Independent School District released this statement supporting the ruling:

“We are pleased to be moving forward in implementing this partnership for Stewart Elementary. The District continues to believe that it met all the requirements under Texas law in entering into the agreement with Democracy Prep. One reason we chose Democracy Prep is because they have such a strong track record of academic performance in their schools, including graduation and college-going rates. Democracy Prep also focuses on the whole child through its civic education program and is committed to aligning with SAISD’s shift towards implementing a districtwide restorative justice model. The school will continue to be part of San Antonio ISD and will serve the Stewart community, with performance oversight by the SAISD Board of Trustees.”

