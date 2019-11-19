HOUSTON — Texas Southern University is under investigation after an internal audit found "improprieties" related to the admission process within the university.

The university's Board of Regents said all findings were presented to local authorities and the person involved is no longer employed by the university.

A full and comprehensive review of the university’s admissions has been launched, according to the board.

The following statement was released:

As part of the Board’s oversight responsibility, it has launched a full and comprehensive review of the University’s admissions. This includes enrollment, financial aid, scholarship protocols and standards for all University colleges. This process is being conducted using independent auditors, attorneys and outside experts.

The University’s academic integrity, trust of students, faculty, alumni and the public at large are of utmost importance. The Board is committed to ensuring all activities at the University are conducted in an ethical and transparent manner in accordance with the University’s mission, vision and values. The University will have no further comment until the investigative process is complete.

The investigation is ongoing, and the university said they’re fully cooperating with investigators.

