Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan says she is leaving Houston ISD | Read her statement here

Dr. Lathan says she is "bidding farewell to one of the most remarkable school districts in the country."

HOUSTON — Dr. Grenita Lathan is leaving the Houston Independent School District, the district confirmed in a tweet on Monday morning.

The HISD board recently voted against giving Lathan the permanent job here in Houston.

According to the district's website, she served as HISD chief academic officer beginning in the 2016-2017 school year until being named interim superintendent in March 2018.

Dr. Lathan's statement

"It's a bittersweet moment as I accept an opportunity to make a positive impact in the Springfield (Missouri) Public School District, while bidding farewell to one of the most remarkable school districts in the country. The students, teachers, principals, staff parents, and community of HISD are close to my heart, and I leave knowing that they are resilient and stronger together. Their light will keep shining through, and they will continue to be known for their innovation and success. I am beyond honored and thankful for this amazing opportunity, and I thank HISD for all the lessons learned the success of our students, and the commitment of our staff It has been more than six years that I have worked shoulder to shoulder with our principals, administrators, and teachers to get dozens of schools out of improvement required status and help our students reach their full potential. I intend to work as interim superintendent until the end of the 2020-2021 school year. My new position begins on July 1, 2021."

— Dr. Grenita F. Lathan HISD Interim Superintendent

HISD Board of Education President's statement

"As president of the HISD Board of Education, I would like to thank Dr. Lathan for her many years of service to the students of the Houston Independent School District — especially for her leadership as interim superintendent since March 2018. From moving numerous HISD campuses out of improvement required status to her strong leadership during several major weather events and a global pandemic, she has truly been a beacon for our students, staff and families. We wish her well."

— Patricia Allen HISD Board of Education President