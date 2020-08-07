'I don't think one size fits all' | Texas school districts react to TEA re-opening guidelines

Texas public school districts are mandated to include in-person instruction in 2020-21.

HOUSTON — The state’s largest school district, Houston ISD, plans to reveal new details about the coming school year on July 15.

And they’ll be based, in part, on what the Texas Education Agency is now suggesting.

“I think our interim superintendent now has an idea of what we can and cannot do,” said HISD board trustee Sue Deigaard.

Deigaard said statewide guidance finally came Tuesday after many districts worked to develop their own plans.

“I think it’s taken a little longer than I would’ve preferred, because the runway now is shorter for opportunities for innovation than it might have been,” Deigaard said.

Basically, the TEA is mandating that public school districts must reopen campuses for in-person instruction in August or possibly lose state funding.

However, parents can choose remote learning, under certain conditions, but they cannot switch back and forth.

The agency’s plan also includes measures to address safety, including mandatory mask usage if the statewide order remains in place.

The TEA drew swift criticism from Fort Bend ISD, which issued a lengthy statement:

"The TEA’s announcement is disappointing because the guidance, as written, does not provide local school districts with the flexibility to make decisions based on local data or community and staff values and expectations,” it said.

“I don’t think it’s one size fits all," Deigaard said. "What might work in a rural west Texas district is not going to work in a large urban district like Houston.”

Deigaard said the disparity in the number of COVID-19 cases should also be taken into account. Access to remote learning technology and the needs of working families are other considerations.

But federal and state leaders continue to push the need for in-person classes as a way to get back to some sense of normalcy, even as cases rise in many states.

"I mean, we don’t know how long COVID’s going to last," Deigaard said. "Learning can’t just stop for our kids.”

Several Houston-area districts plan to release revised reopening plans in the coming days.