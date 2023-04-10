Humble ISD hiring for auxiliary positions at job fair on Thursday

HUMBLE, Texas — Humble ISD is set to host a job fair for auxiliary positions, including in child nutrition, custodial services, transportation and more, on Thursday.
The fair will be held on October 5 at Humble Middle School, located at 11207 Will Clayton Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Here are some of the positions available and the pay rates the district is offering for them:
- Police officer
- Minimum annual salary: $60,600
- Must be TCOLE certified
- Security officer
- $15.02 per hour
- Professional school bus driver
- $20 per hour
- School bus attendant
- $12.50 per hour
- Maintenance on demand
- $16.09 per hour
- Custodian
- $12.50 per hour
- Food service specialist
- $12.50 per hour
- Customer care specialist (Technology)
- Minimum annual salary: $37,760
- Secondary technology aide
- Minimum annual salary: $28,340
- Special education behavior paraeducator
- Minimum annual salary: $29,725
- In-school suspension paraeducator
- Minimum annual salary: $21,692
- Physical therapist assistant
- Minimum annual salary: $47,872
- Educarer
- Minimum annual salary $22,620
The district said most open positions do require either a high school diploma or a GED, excluding custodial services positions.
Attendees are not required to pre-register for the event. If you have any questions about the job fair or any of the openings, you're asked to reach out to Humble ISD Human Resources at 281-641-8000 or HumanResources@humbleisd.net.