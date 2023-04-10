Humble ISD hiring for auxiliary positions at job fair on Thursday

The district said most open positions do require either a high school diploma or a GED, excluding custodial services positions.

HUMBLE, Texas — Humble ISD is set to host a job fair for auxiliary positions, including in child nutrition, custodial services, transportation and more, on Thursday.

The fair will be held on October 5 at Humble Middle School, located at 11207 Will Clayton Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here are some of the positions available and the pay rates the district is offering for them:

Police officer Minimum annual salary: $60,600 Must be TCOLE certified

Security officer $15.02 per hour

Professional school bus driver $20 per hour

School bus attendant $12.50 per hour

Maintenance on demand $16.09 per hour

Custodian $12.50 per hour

Food service specialist $12.50 per hour

Customer care specialist (Technology) Minimum annual salary: $37,760

Secondary technology aide Minimum annual salary: $28,340

Special education behavior paraeducator Minimum annual salary: $29,725

In-school suspension paraeducator Minimum annual salary: $21,692

Physical therapist assistant Minimum annual salary: $47,872

Educarer Minimum annual salary $22,620



The district said most open positions do require either a high school diploma or a GED, excluding custodial services positions.

Attendees are not required to pre-register for the event. If you have any questions about the job fair or any of the openings, you're asked to reach out to Humble ISD Human Resources at 281-641-8000 or HumanResources@humbleisd.net.