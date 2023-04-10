x
Education

Humble ISD hiring for auxiliary positions at job fair on Thursday

HUMBLE, Texas — Humble ISD is set to host a job fair for auxiliary positions, including in child nutrition, custodial services, transportation and more, on Thursday.

The fair will be held on October 5 at Humble Middle School, located at 11207 Will Clayton Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here are some of the positions available and the pay rates the district is offering for them:

  • Police officer
    • Minimum annual salary: $60,600
    • Must be TCOLE certified
  • Security officer
    • $15.02 per hour
  • Professional school bus driver
    • $20 per hour
  • School bus attendant
    • $12.50 per hour
  • Maintenance on demand
    • $16.09 per hour
  • Custodian
    • $12.50 per hour
  • Food service specialist
    • $12.50 per hour
  • Customer care specialist (Technology)
    • Minimum annual salary: $37,760
  • Secondary technology aide
    • Minimum annual salary: $28,340
  • Special education behavior paraeducator
    • Minimum annual salary: $29,725
  • In-school suspension paraeducator
    • Minimum annual salary: $21,692
  • Physical therapist assistant
    • Minimum annual salary: $47,872
  • Educarer
    • Minimum annual salary $22,620

The district said most open positions do require either a high school diploma or a GED, excluding custodial services positions.

Attendees are not required to pre-register for the event. If you have any questions about the job fair or any of the openings, you're asked to reach out to Humble ISD Human Resources at 281-641-8000 or HumanResources@humbleisd.net.

