Humble ISD superintendent says she's confident police officers are well-equipped to keep schools safe

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Hermann said his office has committed AR-15 rifles and hundreds of deputy constables to six Precinct 4 districts, including Humble ISD.

HUMBLE, Texas — Tuesday was the first day of school for kids in Humble ISD.

KHOU 11 News was there bright and early as school buses rolled out. The bus barn was busy before sunrise. Each bus was heading to Humble ISD neighborhoods to pick up students who woke up early for their first day back.

"Oh yeah, it was a little rough, but I had a lot of adrenaline to get me ready," Kingwood High School senior Preston May said.

"I'm taking a lot of really exciting classes. There are a lot of upcoming football games, just a lot of school spirit activities," Kingwood senior Riley Weller said. "I love dressing up so I'm really excited to show my KHS school spirit."

While many students and parents are excited for a new school year, we know safety is front of mind for many families.

A KHOU 11 survey of parents found safety is their top priority.

Humble ISD Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Fagen said the district has a thorough safety strategy in place so students can focus on having a fun and safe school year.

"I absolutely am confident that our police department has all the equipment they need to keep our students safe," Fagen said.

Fagan said she hopes parents, students and staff feel confident as well.