'It makes me a little nervous' | Humble ISD agricultural center built next to halfway house raises concerns

The district says it is actively working to purchase the halfway house property so that it can be repurposed.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Humble ISD police officer sat outside the district’s new agricultural science center in Porter on Friday as part of a plan to beef up security amid concerns about a neighbor.

"Well, the issue is the halfway house that’s just within feet of the barn,” said parent Jenny Conant, whose daughter raises livestock.

She and fellow Humble ISD parent Larissa Powell told us they have nothing against rehabilitating formerly incarcerated people.

However, state records show among the current residents of the South Coast Set Free halfway house is a man twice convicted of indecency with a child involving 9- and 13-year-old boys.

"It makes me a little nervous," said Conant. "My hope is that we are not telling a story that a young kid came here and something happened.”

"It just makes me wonder, okay, did the district do their due diligence to explore the neighborhood to see what’s around here before they put a facility where children are,” said Powell.

“The district is working to purchase the property.” @HumbleISD is trying to alleviate the impact of a halfway house next door to its new ag barn. Right now, a twice convicted sex offender lives there. More from families, the district + the facility: @KHOU at 6:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/nrGLTFWh3o — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) September 2, 2022

Humble ISD Chief Communications Officer Jamie Mount met us at the barn to talk about the situation.

"Student safety is what’s always most important to everyone,” said Mount.

She said the district closed on its property in 2018 just one month before the halfway house lot was purchased.

But she said its future use was not disclosed at the time.

"The district is actively asking to purchase the property and repurpose it," said Mount. "We believe it’s in everyone’s best interest for the facility to locate somewhere else.”

The district sent a message to families on Thursday outlining new security enhancements that will include an eight-foot-tall wall, better cameras, motion-activated lighting and doors that require badges to open.

"I feel safe enough," said Kingwood Park High senior Aubrey Loftice, who's raising a steer. "Because, in the morning, there’s policemen here we well as night if anyone needed to come here after dark.”

We're told most students are usually accompanied by a parent when they visit the barn.

South Coast Set Free has issued the following statement about the situation:

"We have lived here for some years before the ag center was built.

"This location was chosen by us because it was not in any legal conflict.

"Humble ISD is currently negotiating with us with eminent domain and an offer below our replacement needs.

"We are not averse to moving, but we would like to be adequately compensated to replace what has taken us years to create.

"Thank you,