'It does work' | After switching to 4-day school week in August, Hull-Daisetta ISD offers insight

Hull-Daisetta ISD said the switch has gone so well, they’ve already approved the four-day calendar for next year.

Example video title will go here for this video

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — On Monday, the Crosby Independent School District made the decision to switch to four-day school weeks next year, becoming now the largest district in Texas to make the change.

But some smaller school districts made the switch months ago, like Hull-Daisetta ISD, and they said it’s gone so well, they’ve already approved the four-day calendar for next year.

As the bell switched periods inside Hull-Daisetta High School, nearly half the school week is already over -- and it was only Tuesday.

"We actually go shorter days, but the days are longer," Superintendent Tim Bartram said.

Bartram said the entire district -- elementary, junior high and high school -- switched to four days a week in August. They take Fridays off. Other districts around them made the move, too.

"And so we felt like we had to go to a four-day (weeks) as well because we all kind of compete for students," Bartram said.

He said the change came with a bit of a learning curve but said the positives far outweigh any negatives.

"The teachers have had to become accustomed to longer class periods ... developing lesson plans. The students have to be in the classroom for a longer period of time," Bartram said. “In talking to the staff and the students, there seems to be a culture of less stress.”

Bartram said it has helped in attendance and in attracting and retaining teachers.

"That’s why you see most of the rural school districts going to this. Because it does work. This year we didn’t have any openings for the first time in a while," Bartram said.

Teachers like Ms. Goodman are among those filling the positions.

“I still love the four days. I love being able to have the extra day (off). I’m not spending as much time at home doing my grading," Sherry Goodman said.

Bartram said they were sensitive to parents possibly needing childcare on Fridays -- but so far, it hasn’t been an issue.

He said the one thing that would move them back to five days is if they see a learning loss.

“Is student achievement increasing, staying the same or decreasing? And based on that, we will evaluate if we stay on the four-day or go to the five-day in the future," Bartram said.