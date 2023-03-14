'Why shouldn’t we fix these schools?' | Houston lawmaker stands behind amendment allowing TEA takeover of HISD

Rep. Harold Dutton introduced an amendment in 2015 that required a school board takeover or school closure if a campus earned five straight years of failing ratings.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — As Houston lawmakers, educators, and community leaders wait on word from the Texas Education Agency on what’s next in a potential takeover of HISD, one Democratic lawmaker from Houston says he has no regrets about his amendment that made it possible.

“Absolutely not,” said Rep. Harold V. Dutton, D-Houston, on Tuesday, echoing comments first made in a Monday op-ed in the Houston Chronicle. “I live in the neighborhood and I have to look at all these students. Particularly, when you look at the students who are coming into our criminal justice system, they’re coming from the ZIP codes with the failing schools, and so why shouldn’t we fix these schools?”

The state representative, who serves on the House Public Education committee, said he was alarmed by chronic underperformance at schools in his northeast Houston district, noting at one point that Kashmere High School did not have a certified math teacher in more than 10 years.

Rep. Dutton said he introduced an amendment to a 2015 school accountability bill, HB 1842, to give the HISD board “skin in the game” and not just focus on wealthier schools on the west side.

The amendment required a school board takeover or school closure if a campus earned five straight years of failing state accountability ratings.

Rep. Dutton’s alma mater, Wheatley High School, hit that mark in 2019. Its ratings have since improved to a C.

“I know there are people that are saying, ‘Well, Wheatley’s doing better,’” said Rep. Dutton. “Well, that’s true to some extent, but at the same time, Kashmere High School, who had formally been a C, went back to basically an F.”

Even though district scores have improved and most HISD leadership has changed since 2019, Rep. Dutton thinks HISD should still be held accountable for past failures.

“This amendment affected every school district in the state, all 1,200 school districts, but the only one you hear screaming is which?” said Rep. Dutton. “(It) is the one who didn’t fix the failing schools.”

Rep. Dutton told KHOU 11 it would be illegal for TEA Commissioner Mike Morath to do nothing at this point.