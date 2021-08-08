As COVID cases surge, Ft. Bend ISD says they're working on limited virtual learning plan

HOUSTON — As COVID-19 cases across the state surge, Fort Bend ISD is the latest school district to announce they're making a plan for virtual classes. They tweeted Sunday that they were working on a plan and will have details soon.
The decision comes a few days after parents expressed concern over the safety of their children.
Children under 12 are still not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which has some parents nervous when it comes to in-person instruction. And schools aren't allowed to implement any mandatory mask policies due to an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Despite Gov. Abbott's order, Houston ISD is voting Thursday on a plan that would implement a mask mandate
This is the tweet the Fort Bend Independent School District put out Sunday. FBISD said it started working on "limited-enrollment virtual school."
In FBISD, in-person instruction begins on Wednesday. More details on the virtual program will be released soon.
Last week, Conroe ISD announced that it would be offering a "limited virtual program" for students in Pre-K through 6th grade. The program in CISD will be offered through application only and will only be offered for one semester. The application window will close on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Virtual instruction will not begin until at least Aug. 23.
Parents are also pushing for online options in Cypress-Fairbanks ISD. Shabana Ikram has started a Change.org petition to persuade her district. She is especially concerned for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
At the end of the regular legislative session in Austin earlier this year, a bill that would have paid for and allowed remote learning stalled when Democrats broke quorum in the fight over voting rights legislation.