14 of 500 nationwide Dell Scholars came from one Houston high school

East Early College High School seniors got 14 of 500 Dell scholarships given out nationwide.

HOUSTON — Some Houston Independent School District seniors are going from the East End of Houston to destinations near and far.

"I’m going to the University of Houston Downtown ," one student said.

," one student said. "I’m going to Abilene Christian ," another said.

," another said. " Carleton College ," another student said.

," another student said. " Texas Southern University ," yet another said.

," yet another said. "I’m going to Lehigh University," one more said.

Fourteen East Early High School seniors, who’ve simultaneously earned associate’s degrees, will soon be bachelor’s degree bound.

"I’m the first one to go to college and I’m really excited," senior Roxanna Cruz said.

Cruz is going to Texas A&M University thanks to a $20,000 Dell Scholarship, which also comes with $500 for books and a new laptop.

"I’m really thankful for the Dell Scholarship," Cruz said.

"$20,000 ... like, that is something that doesn’t just fly into your life like that," senior Alexis Favela said.

Funded through the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, most Dell Scholars are first-generation college students chosen from approved college readiness programs.

The scholarships are based on a student’s drive to overcome obstacles as much as their grades.

"What I’m looking forward to the most is, I guess, a career in a professional setting because I know that my parents did not have the opportunity as immigrants," senior Daniella Barrera said.

Economics and college prep teacher Benjamin Buso pushed his students to apply for the scholarship.

"My kids are awesome," Buso said. "My kids kick some serious butt and I’m proud of them."

Buso doesn't think any other campus in the country accounts for as many Dell Scholars this year. There are 500 recipients nationwide.

"I didn’t really have a good time paying for college. It was brutal," Buso said. "So, it’s kind of personal for me."

It's a teacher’s personal commitment to the future college students that they’ll never forget.