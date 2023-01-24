x
Houston-area school closures: Districts dismissing early Tuesday due to severe weather threat

So far, one school district is dismissing students early because of Tuesday's severe weather threat.

HOUSTON — Showers, storms, strong winds and even isolated tornadoes are expected Tuesday across the Houston area as a cold front pushes through

The strongest storms should be in our area between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

At least one school district has decided to let students go home early in anticipation of the severe weather.

Early dismissals on Jan. 24

  • Hull-Daisetta ISD -- dismissing students at 1 p.m. 

So far, no other districts have announced school closures or early dismissals for Tuesday. We will update this page when we learn more.

Tuesday's severe weather

Tuesday will be a pretty wet day as widespread showers and storms are expected for the majority of the afternoon. These storms have the potential to be strong to severe with gusty winds.

TIMELINE: Severe weather threat today includes strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes

After lunchtime, a squall line will develop along the incoming cold front, which could produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, especially for those south of I-10.

Credit: KHOU

We should see the severe weather threat diminish at about 6 p.m. for those towards the west as the cold front pushes toward the coast.

Credit: KHOU

Behind the front, temperatures will remain at or below normal for the remainder of January! In fact, a freeze is possible for some areas Thursday and Friday morning. 

