Houston-area athletes, community leaders recruited to help thousands of young students learn to read

KHOU's "Turn The Page" project also aims at helping young students become more proficient readers.

HOUSTON, Texas — Students are four times more likely not to graduate if they can’t read proficiently by the third grade.

This is a cause of concern as Houston-area children are struggling with reading.

“Houston Reads Day” sheds light on the literacy issues across the city and how they're being addressed.

"Reading didn't come as easy for me," said Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II.

Both he and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner struggled to read as young students.

“I was pretty much a slow learner," said Turner. "It was around the second grade that the light went on.”

They were among hundreds of community leaders, athletes and others recruited by Literacy Now Houston to read to 14,000 students Wednesday at both Houston ISD and Aldine ISD.

"Reading at an early age is not only fundamental, but it’s essential,” said House.

The organization started “Houston Reads Day" which coincides with Read Across America. It's meant to raise awareness and funds for the organization's mission to partner with districts for small group reading intervention in schools.

"Statistically, in the Houston area, about 41% of students, when they enter kindergarten are not ready to read," said Literacy Now executive director Jacque Daughtry. "So they don’t have the prerequisite skills of letter naming, letter sounds, those kinds of things."

Turner said making sure the population is proficient plays a huge part in the city’s overall success.

"You can’t have a city moving in one direction and have our education system and our kids moving in another,” said Turner.

Research shows tackling issues early makes a huge difference.

KHOU 11 "Turn the Page" Literacy Initiative

KHOU 11 News has a "Turn The Page" program aimed at addressing illiteracy. The Turn The Page campaign was launched in 2016 and it's goal is to collect new or genty used children's books to give to kids so that they can have books of their own at home.

The Turn The Page program partners with Books Between Kids.

Last year, through monetary donations and book donations, the book drive was able to provide 45,000 books for Houston-area children. The goal this year is to provide 50,000 books.

The three-week campaign will take place from April 4 to April 22 this year. A telethon will be held on April 21.

The community can donate books by dropping them off at participating Houston Public Library branches or YMCA locations. The community can also donate books at our sponsor locations, American Furniture Warehouse and Modern Heart & Vascular.

If you don't have access to books, you can provide a monetary donation. More information on how to donate will be shared as the event gets closer.