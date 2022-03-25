Mobile library, book drive promoting literacy for children in unserved areas

The "'Curiosity Cruiser" made a stop at the San Francisco Nativity Academy. Each student took home a bag of books.

HOUSTON — March is National Reading Month. On Friday, a mobile library gave away nearly 300 books to elementary school kids in southwest Houston.

"This is the best day ever,” said Analia Herrera, a first-grader at the school.

The stop is a part of a month-long book drive in partnership with the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, Reliant Energy and the Houston Rockets.

Leanne Schneider, the director of community relations for Reliant, said the drive helps keep the bus shelves stocked.

”'Behind me, you can see Curiosity Cruiser, which is one of three mobile distribution vehicles. The 10,000 books we’re going to be collecting will be used to restock these vehicles so they can go back out deliver more books to kids."

The mobile library makes stop year-round serving children in economically disadvantaged areas.

"We know that areas like this just don’t have as much access to these types of resources,” said Schneider.

The goal is to teach children early on the importance of literacy and the joy of a good book.

"Wow, I’m going to read this book first,” said Herrera.

You can donate to the book drive in several ways: