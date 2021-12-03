Over $14 million available in scholarships from Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Applications are now open for over 800 Texas high school students to receive a scholarship.

HOUSTON — Officials from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo have approved more than $22 million dollars to support students and educational programs across Texas.

Most of the funding, over $14 million, will be administered through more than 800 scholarships. The rest will go towards junior show exhibitions, program grants and graduate assistantships.

“Our 2022 educational commitment is particularly meaningful as we near the Rodeo’s 90th anniversary, as it reinforces our unwavering commitment to supporting Texas youth and education, despite the challenges we’ve faced along the way,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo President and CEO.

Applications are now open for the Livestock Show and Rodeo scholarships.

Funding will be provided to recipients through eights different programs. Some qualifications and scholarship amounts vary for each program, but the process to the apply is the same. First, students will fill in the application and submit additional documents online. Then, a school official or counselor has to finish the second half of the application.